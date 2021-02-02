Dabur India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,071.08 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,071.08 crore in December 2020 up 18.47% from Rs. 1,748.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 399.51 crore in December 2020 up 21.06% from Rs. 330.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 520.95 crore in December 2020 up 13.54% from Rs. 458.81 crore in December 2019.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

Dabur India shares closed at 525.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.98% over the last 12 months.