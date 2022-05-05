Dabur India Q4 profit falls 22% to Rs 294 crore on higher input cost, goodwill impairment of Turkey arm

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

FMCG company Dabur India on May 5 reported a 22 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit to Rs 294 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, dented by higher input cost and impairment of goodwill of the Turkey arm.

The company made a consolidated profit of Rs 377.3 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Dabur had an exceptional loss of Rs 85 crore for the quarter on account of impairment of goodwill in respect of subsidiary Hobi Kozmetic in Turkey due to steep devaluation in Turkish currency over the past one year.

"Including this impairment, reported net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 stood at Rs 294 crore. The high currency devaluation notwithstanding, Dabur's Turkey business reported a strong operational performance with a 47 percent growth in local currency during the quarter," said the company in its BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter remained steady, rising by 7.7 percent to Rs 2,518 crore compared to year-ago period despite significant and increasing cost headwinds taking a toll on consumer purchases, said Dabur.

"The dramatic rise in input costs was the major challenge during the quarter. We responded to this challenge with a mix of pricing actions and cost control measures," said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

He further said that innovation continued to be the cornerstone of company's strategy with new launches contributing to 5 percent of revenue.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 453.6 crore in Q4FY22, supported by higher pricing but impacted by input cost.

"The year 2021-22 was a strong year for Dabur as we ended with an industry leading revenue growth of 13.8 percent in India Business, with an underlying FMCG volume growth of 10.1 percent for the full year. We also ended the year with a 15.8 percent constant currency growth in the international business," said Malhotra.

For the full year, Dabur recorded a 2.8 percent growth in profit at Rs 1,742.3 crore and 13.9 percent increase in revenue at Rs 10,888.7 crore compared to the previous year.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes