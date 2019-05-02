Dabur India Q4 profit dips to Rs 370.4cr on one-time loss

Dabur India has reported 6.5 percent fall in its fourth quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 370.4 crore on the back of one-time loss of Rs 75.3 crore.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 396.20 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 4 percent at Rs 2,128.2 crore against Rs 2,032.91 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down by 5.8 percent at Rs 457.2 crore, while margin declines 240 bps at 21.5 percent.

The company board has appointed Mohit Malhotra as chief executive officer (CEO).

At 14:04 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 390.30, down Rs 7.70, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.