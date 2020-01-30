Dabur India Q3 profit rise 9%, meets Street estimates

Dabur India has posted in-line numbers for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20) with consolidated net profit rising 8.9 percent at Rs 400 crore against the CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 400 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 367.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 2,353 crore against Rs 2,199.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 10.7 percent at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 445.4 crore and the margin was at 21 percent versus 20.3 percent.

The Q3FY20 profit included the one-time loss at Rs 20 crore.

The company's domestic volume growth stood at 5.6 percent.