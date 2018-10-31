App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India Q2 profit rises 4% to Rs 377.5 crore; posts subdued operational performance

The revenues have risen 8.5 percent year on year at Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,958.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FMCG major, Dabur India, reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.

The revenues have risen 8.5 percent year on year at Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,958.9 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7 percent at Rs 450.9 crore during the quarter under review. The same was posted at Rs 419.9 crore last year.

The EBITDA margin fell marginally to 21.1 percent from 21.4 percent during Q2 of FY18.

The company also posted a volume growth of 8.1 percent for the quarter, up from 7.2 percent last year.

An interim dividend of Rs 1.25 apiece was declared by the firm and fixed November 12, 2018 as the record date for it.

At 13:08 hrs, Dabur India was quoting at Rs 389.35, down Rs 5.55, or 1.41 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 403.95 and an intraday low of Rs 387.25.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Dabur India #Results

