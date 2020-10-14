172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dabur-india-q2-pat-seen-up-9-8-yoy-to-rs-443-1-cr-icici-direct-5962591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India Q2 PAT seen up 9.8% YoY to Rs. 443.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,356.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur India to report net profit at Rs. 443.1 crore up 9.8% year-on-year (up 29.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,356.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 37.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 573.7 crore.

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Dabur India #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.