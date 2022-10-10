Dabur India: Margins likely to have bottomed out in September quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak demand trends across categories and high-inflation impact India business recorded revenue growth of mid-single digit Gross and operating margins will be lower year on year Defensive bet; investors can accumulate and add stock on declines The quarterly earnings update for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 540; Market capitalisation: Rs 95,595 crore) had a similar revenue growth like Godrej Consumer and Marico. On a consolidated basis, DIL’s revenue for the September 2022 quarter is expected to grow at mid-single digit, compared to the 10...