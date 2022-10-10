English
    Dabur India: Margins likely to have bottomed out in September quarter

    Revival in rural India one of the most critical things to watch out for in the case of Dabur as the dependency is quite high

    Nandish Shah
    October 10, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    Dabur India: Margins likely to have bottomed out in September quarter

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Weak demand trends across categories and high-inflation impact India business recorded revenue growth of mid-single digit Gross and operating margins will be lower year on year Defensive bet; investors can accumulate and add stock on declines The quarterly earnings update for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 540; Market capitalisation: Rs 95,595 crore) had a similar revenue growth like Godrej Consumer and Marico. On a consolidated basis, DIL's revenue for the September 2022 quarter is expected to grow at mid-single digit, compared to the 10...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers