you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur may post single-digit profit, revenue growth in Q1

Key issues to watch out for would be domestic volume growth and outlook for rural demand, new launch pipeline, and margin performance in international business.

FMCG major Dabur India, which will announce its earnings results for Q1FY20 on July 19, is expected to post a single-digit growth of around 5 percent in top-line as well as the bottom-line, albeit margin shall be muted.

The stock gained 14 percent in the last 12 months beating the FMCG index that increased 2 percent in the same period. Over the last five sessions, the scrip has added 5 percent.

"We model around 8 percent YoY growth in domestic revenues, a combination of 5.5 percent volume growth and 2.5 percent realization improvement," said Kotak which expects 6.4 percent growth in profit and 8 percent rise each in topline & EBITDA. The volume growth in Q1FY19 was 21 percent YoY.

The brokerage expects continued weakness in a few categories,  especially in juices citing a shift in on-the-go consumption to dairy-based beverages. However, it expects hair oils and oral care categories to do well.

According to ICICI Direct,  moderation in rural demand from previous quarters would have an impact on the company's sales growth, as 45-50 percent of its revenues are from such regions

The brokerage said international operations could witness slower growth of 2.3 percent YoY on account of underperformance of MENA region and currency fluctuation impact.

At the operating level, the margin is either expected to be flat or weak compared to year-ago.

"We expect consolidated EBITDA margin to be broadly flat despite subdued sales growth on account of benign RM environment and better mix (lower contribution of foods)," Kotak said while ICICI Direct expects EBITDA margin to contract marginally by 19 bps to 18.4 percent on a low base.

Key issues to watch out for would be domestic volume growth and outlook for rural demand, new launch pipeline, and margin performance in international business.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Dabur India #Result Poll

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.