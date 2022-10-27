 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,986.49 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,986.49 crore in September 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 2,817.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.06 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 504.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 724.02 crore in September 2022 down 1.25% from Rs. 733.15 crore in September 2021.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 532.15 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,986.49 2,822.43 2,817.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,986.49 2,822.43 2,817.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,316.57 1,373.98 1,203.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 288.87 253.01 235.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.93 -98.88 1.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 287.56 269.89 269.66
Depreciation 70.47 67.60 63.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 151.80 157.20 202.17
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 315.02 323.57 283.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 530.27 476.06 557.38
Other Income 123.28 100.55 112.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 653.55 576.61 669.82
Interest 15.06 12.15 8.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 638.49 564.46 661.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 638.49 564.46 661.55
Tax 147.29 123.06 155.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 491.20 441.40 505.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 491.20 441.40 505.73
Minority Interest -0.80 -0.74 -0.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.34 -0.34 -0.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 490.06 440.32 504.35
Equity Share Capital 177.18 177.17 176.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.49 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.48 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.49 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.48 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
