Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,516.04 crore, up 13.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,516.04 crore in September 2020 up 13.75% from Rs. 2,211.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 481.68 crore in September 2020 up 19.53% from Rs. 402.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 657.02 crore in September 2020 up 15% from Rs. 571.31 crore in September 2019.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2019.

Dabur India shares closed at 515.40 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 11.95% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,516.041,979.982,211.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,516.041,979.982,211.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,038.12741.87969.01
Purchase of Traded Goods257.12202.28191.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-59.3857.42-71.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost267.28223.78241.54
Depreciation59.6356.7454.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses202.18145.63--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses241.29192.41392.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax509.80359.85435.06
Other Income87.5971.7981.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax597.39431.64516.84
Interest7.497.8315.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax589.90423.81501.60
Exceptional Items-----40.00
P/L Before Tax589.90423.81461.60
Tax106.7182.5258.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities483.19341.29403.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period483.19341.29403.43
Minority Interest-1.180.48-0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.330.010.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates481.68341.78402.97
Equity Share Capital176.74176.74176.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.731.932.28
Diluted EPS2.721.932.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.731.932.28
Diluted EPS2.721.932.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Dabur India #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results

