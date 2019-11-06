Dabur India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,211.97 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,211.97 crore in September 2019 up 4.09% from Rs. 2,124.97 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 402.97 crore in September 2019 up 6.99% from Rs. 376.63 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 571.31 crore in September 2019 up 7.38% from Rs. 532.04 crore in September 2018.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2018.

Dabur India shares closed at 481.35 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.43% returns over the last 6 months and 31.21% over the last 12 months.