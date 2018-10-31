Dabur India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,124.97 crore, Up 8.48% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,124.97 2,080.68 1,958.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,124.97 2,080.68 1,958.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 918.81 826.62 772.15 Purchase of Traded Goods 212.78 190.09 126.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.76 31.87 78.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 234.32 224.12 203.73 Depreciation 43.10 42.73 40.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 145.71 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 363.99 421.86 212.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.73 343.39 379.82 Other Income 81.21 73.65 84.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 488.94 417.04 464.14 Interest 15.56 14.88 13.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 473.38 402.16 450.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 473.38 402.16 450.82 Tax 96.10 72.38 87.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 377.28 329.78 362.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 377.28 329.78 362.87 Minority Interest -0.92 -0.78 -0.74 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.27 0.22 -0.20 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 376.63 329.22 361.93 Equity Share Capital 176.63 176.63 176.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.87 2.05 Diluted EPS 2.12 1.86 2.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.87 2.05 Diluted EPS 2.12 1.86 2.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited