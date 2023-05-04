English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dabur India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,677.80 crore, up 6.35% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,677.80 crore in March 2023 up 6.35% from Rs. 2,517.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.83 crore in March 2023 up 2.25% from Rs. 294.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 530.56 crore in March 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 552.71 crore in March 2022.

    Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

    Dabur India shares closed at 537.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.99% over the last 12 months.

    Dabur India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,677.803,043.172,517.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,677.803,043.172,517.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,446.831,169.591,298.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods149.74360.87108.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-145.54127.70-83.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost288.74290.81279.07
    Depreciation102.0070.8965.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses151.63179.64150.33
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses376.56304.68311.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.84538.99388.52
    Other Income120.72100.8499.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax428.56639.83487.66
    Interest32.1218.9111.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax396.44620.92475.91
    Exceptional Items-----85.00
    P/L Before Tax396.44620.92390.91
    Tax103.49143.5195.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities292.95477.41295.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period292.95477.41295.54
    Minority Interest8.07-0.71-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.19-0.76-1.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates300.83475.94294.22
    Equity Share Capital177.18177.18176.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.691.66
    Diluted EPS1.692.681.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.691.66
    Diluted EPS1.692.681.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dabur India #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm