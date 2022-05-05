 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dabur India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,517.81 crore, up 7.75% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,517.81 crore in March 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 2,336.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.22 crore in March 2022 down 22.13% from Rs. 377.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.71 crore in March 2022 up 4.79% from Rs. 527.45 crore in March 2021.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 538.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,517.81 2,941.75 2,336.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,517.81 2,941.75 2,336.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,298.39 1,101.15 1,067.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 108.78 325.76 248.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.91 92.67 -118.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 279.07 273.02 268.36
Depreciation 65.05 63.20 66.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 150.33 237.07 154.17
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 311.58 284.58 273.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.52 564.30 375.88
Other Income 99.14 96.74 84.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 487.66 661.04 460.86
Interest 11.75 11.08 8.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 475.91 649.96 452.23
Exceptional Items -85.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 390.91 649.96 452.23
Tax 95.37 145.50 74.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 295.54 504.46 377.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 295.54 504.46 377.88
Minority Interest -0.12 -1.03 0.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.20 -0.11 -0.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 294.22 503.32 377.82
Equity Share Capital 176.79 176.79 176.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 2.85 2.14
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.84 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 2.85 2.14
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.84 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dabur India #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.