Dabur India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,336.79 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,336.79 crore in March 2021 up 25.27% from Rs. 1,865.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 377.82 crore in March 2021 up 34.37% from Rs. 281.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.45 crore in March 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 428.03 crore in March 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 522.75 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.06% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,336.792,728.841,865.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,336.792,728.841,865.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,067.751,165.89880.62
Purchase of Traded Goods248.20274.93133.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-118.15-87.09-64.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost268.36274.04230.06
Depreciation66.5957.1758.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses154.17282.38--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses273.99244.50333.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.88517.02293.43
Other Income84.9880.9375.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax460.86597.95369.20
Interest8.636.868.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax452.23591.09360.64
Exceptional Items-----20.00
P/L Before Tax452.23591.09340.64
Tax74.3597.4958.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities377.88493.60281.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period377.88493.60281.99
Minority Interest0.53-1.48-0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.59-0.10-0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates377.82492.02281.17
Equity Share Capital176.74176.74176.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.781.59
Diluted EPS2.132.781.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.781.59
Diluted EPS2.132.781.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

