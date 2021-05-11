Dabur India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,336.79 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,336.79 crore in March 2021 up 25.27% from Rs. 1,865.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 377.82 crore in March 2021 up 34.37% from Rs. 281.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.45 crore in March 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 428.03 crore in March 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 522.75 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.06% over the last 12 months.