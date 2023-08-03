Dabur India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.47 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,130.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 2,822.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 463.88 crore in June 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 440.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 714.51 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 644.21 crore in June 2022.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2022.

Dabur India shares closed at 565.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.