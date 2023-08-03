English
    Dabur India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.47 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,130.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 2,822.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 463.88 crore in June 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 440.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 714.51 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 644.21 crore in June 2022.

    Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2022.

    Dabur India shares closed at 565.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.

    Dabur India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,130.472,677.802,822.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,130.472,677.802,822.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,345.371,446.831,373.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods233.90149.74253.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks92.45-145.54-98.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.24288.74269.89
    Depreciation96.64102.0067.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses204.34151.63157.20
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses352.44376.56323.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax508.09307.84476.06
    Other Income109.78120.72100.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax617.87428.56576.61
    Interest24.3132.1212.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax593.56396.44564.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax593.56396.44564.46
    Tax136.75103.49123.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities456.81292.95441.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period456.81292.95441.40
    Minority Interest7.278.07-0.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.19-0.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates463.88300.83440.32
    Equity Share Capital177.20177.18177.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.702.49
    Diluted EPS2.611.692.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.702.49
    Diluted EPS2.611.692.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

