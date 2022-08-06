 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,822.43 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,822.43 crore in June 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 2,611.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 440.32 crore in June 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 437.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.21 crore in June 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 636.87 crore in June 2021.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 573.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,822.43 2,517.81 2,611.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,822.43 2,517.81 2,611.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,373.98 1,298.39 1,162.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 253.01 108.78 211.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -98.88 -83.91 -19.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 269.89 279.07 258.20
Depreciation 67.60 65.05 61.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 157.20 150.33 188.37
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 323.57 311.58 257.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 476.06 388.52 490.72
Other Income 100.55 99.14 84.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 576.61 487.66 575.56
Interest 12.15 11.75 7.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 564.46 475.91 568.06
Exceptional Items -- -85.00 --
P/L Before Tax 564.46 390.91 568.06
Tax 123.06 95.37 129.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 441.40 295.54 438.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 441.40 295.54 438.37
Minority Interest -0.74 -0.12 -0.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.34 -1.20 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 440.32 294.22 437.33
Equity Share Capital 177.17 176.79 176.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.66 2.47
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.66 2.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.66 2.47
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.66 2.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
