Dabur India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,080.68 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,080.68 2,032.91 1,790.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,080.68 2,032.91 1,790.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 826.62 927.52 741.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 190.09 131.04 168.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.87 -56.18 4.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 224.12 180.74 203.49 Depreciation 42.73 42.59 39.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 125.64 150.04 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 421.86 238.97 213.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.39 442.59 269.83 Other Income 73.65 73.24 81.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 417.04 515.83 351.11 Interest 14.88 13.24 13.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 402.16 502.59 337.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -14.54 P/L Before Tax 402.16 502.59 323.29 Tax 72.38 105.23 58.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 329.78 397.36 264.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 329.78 397.36 264.41 Minority Interest -0.78 -- -0.72 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -0.18 0.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.22 397.18 264.14 Equity Share Capital 176.63 176.15 176.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.87 2.25 1.50 Diluted EPS 1.86 2.24 1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.87 2.25 1.50 Diluted EPS 1.86 2.24 1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited