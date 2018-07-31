Dabur India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,080.68 crore

Dabur India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,080.68 crore and a net profit of Rs 329.22 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Dabur India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,080.68 crore and a net profit of Rs 329.22 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,790.06 crore and net profit was Rs 264.14 crore. Dabur India shares closed at 393.45 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months. Dabur India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,080.68 2,032.91 1,790.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,080.68 2,032.91 1,790.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 826.62 927.52 741.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 190.09 131.04 168.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.87 -56.18 4.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 224.12 180.74 203.49 Depreciation 42.73 42.59 39.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 125.64 150.04 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 421.86 238.97 213.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.39 442.59 269.83 Other Income 73.65 73.24 81.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 417.04 515.83 351.11 Interest 14.88 13.24 13.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 402.16 502.59 337.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -14.54 P/L Before Tax 402.16 502.59 323.29 Tax 72.38 105.23 58.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 329.78 397.36 264.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 329.78 397.36 264.41 Minority Interest -0.78 -- -0.72 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -0.18 0.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.22 397.18 264.14 Equity Share Capital 176.63 176.15 176.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.87 2.25 1.50 Diluted EPS 1.86 2.24 1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.87 2.25 1.50 Diluted EPS 1.86 2.24 1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:14 pm