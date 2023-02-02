Dabur India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,043.17 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,043.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 2,941.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 475.94 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 503.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 710.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 724.24 crore in December 2021.
Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2021.
|Dabur India shares closed at 561.95 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and 0.81% over the last 12 months.
|Dabur India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,043.17
|2,986.49
|2,941.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,043.17
|2,986.49
|2,941.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,169.59
|1,316.57
|1,101.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|360.87
|288.87
|325.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|127.70
|25.93
|92.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|290.81
|287.56
|273.02
|Depreciation
|70.89
|70.47
|63.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|179.64
|151.80
|237.07
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|304.68
|315.02
|284.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|538.99
|530.27
|564.30
|Other Income
|100.84
|123.28
|96.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|639.83
|653.55
|661.04
|Interest
|18.91
|15.06
|11.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|620.92
|638.49
|649.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|620.92
|638.49
|649.96
|Tax
|143.51
|147.29
|145.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|477.41
|491.20
|504.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|477.41
|491.20
|504.46
|Minority Interest
|-0.71
|-0.80
|-1.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.76
|-0.34
|-0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|475.94
|490.06
|503.32
|Equity Share Capital
|177.18
|177.18
|176.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.77
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.68
|2.76
|2.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.77
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.68
|2.76
|2.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited