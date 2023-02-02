English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dabur India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,043.17 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,043.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 2,941.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 475.94 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 503.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 710.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 724.24 crore in December 2021.
    Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2021.Dabur India shares closed at 561.95 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and 0.81% over the last 12 months.
    Dabur India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,043.172,986.492,941.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,043.172,986.492,941.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,169.591,316.571,101.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods360.87288.87325.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks127.7025.9392.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost290.81287.56273.02
    Depreciation70.8970.4763.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses179.64151.80237.07
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.68315.02284.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax538.99530.27564.30
    Other Income100.84123.2896.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax639.83653.55661.04
    Interest18.9115.0611.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax620.92638.49649.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax620.92638.49649.96
    Tax143.51147.29145.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities477.41491.20504.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period477.41491.20504.46
    Minority Interest-0.71-0.80-1.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.76-0.34-0.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates475.94490.06503.32
    Equity Share Capital177.18177.18176.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.692.772.85
    Diluted EPS2.682.762.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.692.772.85
    Diluted EPS2.682.762.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited