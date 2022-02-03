Dabur India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.75 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,941.75 crore in December 2021 up 7.8% from Rs. 2,728.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.32 crore in December 2021 up 2.3% from Rs. 492.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 724.24 crore in December 2021 up 10.55% from Rs. 655.12 crore in December 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 557.45 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.90% over the last 12 months.