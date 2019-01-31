Dabur India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,199.21 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,199.21 crore in December 2018 up 11.84% from Rs. 1,966.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.05 crore in December 2018 up 9.92% from Rs. 333.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 520.64 crore in December 2018 up 10.82% from Rs. 469.81 crore in December 2017.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2017.

Dabur India shares closed at 431.15 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 20.23% over the last 12 months.