Dabur India: A resilient show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 574; Market capitalisation: Rs 101,724 crore) were in line with expectations. On a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), India revenue grew by 10.2 percent while international revenues grew by 5 percent in constant currency terms. June 2022 quarter performance India business (75 percent of consolidated revenues): Revenues grew by 10 percent, riding on an underlying volume growth of 5 percent year on year (YoY). (image) Healthcare (47 percent of India revenues) declined...