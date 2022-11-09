D P Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 114.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in September 2022 up 114.77% from Rs. 132.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in September 2022 up 51.2% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.
D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.
D P Wires shares closed at 415.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 73.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.96
|200.42
|132.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.96
|200.42
|132.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.23
|119.27
|82.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|150.99
|50.82
|25.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|-0.65
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|1.80
|1.75
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.77
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.98
|18.27
|13.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.21
|10.14
|8.04
|Other Income
|1.11
|0.55
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.32
|10.69
|8.61
|Interest
|0.28
|0.56
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.05
|10.13
|7.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.05
|10.13
|7.85
|Tax
|3.02
|2.52
|1.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.03
|7.61
|5.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.03
|7.61
|5.97
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.66
|5.61
|4.40
|Diluted EPS
|6.66
|5.61
|4.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.66
|5.61
|4.40
|Diluted EPS
|6.66
|5.61
|4.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited