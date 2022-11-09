 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D P Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 114.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in September 2022 up 114.77% from Rs. 132.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in September 2022 up 51.2% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 415.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 73.93% over the last 12 months.

D P Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.96 200.42 132.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 283.96 200.42 132.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.23 119.27 82.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 150.99 50.82 25.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.77 -0.65 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.00 1.80 1.75
Depreciation 0.78 0.77 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.98 18.27 13.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.21 10.14 8.04
Other Income 1.11 0.55 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.32 10.69 8.61
Interest 0.28 0.56 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.05 10.13 7.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.05 10.13 7.85
Tax 3.02 2.52 1.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.03 7.61 5.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.03 7.61 5.97
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 5.61 4.40
Diluted EPS 6.66 5.61 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 5.61 4.40
Diluted EPS 6.66 5.61 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm
