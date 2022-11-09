English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    D P Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 114.77% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in September 2022 up 114.77% from Rs. 132.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in September 2022 up 51.2% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.

    D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.

    Close

    D P Wires shares closed at 415.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 73.93% over the last 12 months.

    D P Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations283.96200.42132.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations283.96200.42132.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.23119.2782.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods150.9950.8225.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-0.650.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.001.801.75
    Depreciation0.780.770.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9818.2713.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2110.148.04
    Other Income1.110.550.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3210.698.61
    Interest0.280.560.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0510.137.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0510.137.85
    Tax3.022.521.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.037.615.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.037.615.97
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.665.614.40
    Diluted EPS6.665.614.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.665.614.40
    Diluted EPS6.665.614.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #D P Wires #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm