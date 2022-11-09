D P Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 114.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in September 2022 up 114.77% from Rs. 132.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in September 2022 up 51.2% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 415.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 73.93% over the last 12 months.