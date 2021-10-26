D P Wires Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.22 crore, up 53.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.22 crore in September 2021 up 53.05% from Rs. 86.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021 up 10.25% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021 up 29.3% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2020.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in September 2020.

D P Wires shares closed at 225.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 110.97% returns over the last 6 months and 238.75% over the last 12 months.