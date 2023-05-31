D P Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore, up 116.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore in March 2023 up 116.72% from Rs. 178.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2023 up 115.57% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 111.03% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.
D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 11.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2022.
D P Wires shares closed at 411.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|386.48
|344.16
|178.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|386.48
|344.16
|178.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.14
|116.10
|126.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|188.89
|219.91
|21.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.32
|-21.80
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|1.90
|2.24
|Depreciation
|1.02
|0.89
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.33
|16.11
|18.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.64
|11.05
|8.60
|Other Income
|2.72
|1.90
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.37
|12.95
|9.87
|Interest
|0.61
|0.56
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.76
|12.39
|9.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.76
|12.39
|9.43
|Tax
|5.69
|3.08
|2.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.06
|9.31
|6.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.06
|9.31
|6.99
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|6.86
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|11.10
|6.86
|5.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|6.86
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|11.10
|6.86
|5.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited