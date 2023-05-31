D P Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore, up 116.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore in March 2023 up 116.72% from Rs. 178.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2023 up 115.57% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 111.03% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 11.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2022.

D P Wires shares closed at 411.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.