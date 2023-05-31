English
    D P Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore, up 116.72% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.48 crore in March 2023 up 116.72% from Rs. 178.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2023 up 115.57% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 111.03% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

    D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 11.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2022.

    D P Wires shares closed at 411.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.

    D P Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.48344.16178.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.48344.16178.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.14116.10126.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods188.89219.9121.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.32-21.80-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.131.902.24
    Depreciation1.020.890.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3316.1118.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6411.058.60
    Other Income2.721.901.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3712.959.87
    Interest0.610.560.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7612.399.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7612.399.43
    Tax5.693.082.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.069.316.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.069.316.99
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.106.865.15
    Diluted EPS11.106.865.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.106.865.15
    Diluted EPS11.106.865.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

