 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

D P Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore in March 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 183.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 12.46% from Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2021.

D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 320.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 122.66% over the last 12 months.

D P Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.33 160.34 183.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.33 160.34 183.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.92 109.94 126.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.80 19.80 24.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 -0.22 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.24 1.85 1.95
Depreciation 0.74 0.64 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.85 17.07 20.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.60 11.27 11.16
Other Income 1.26 0.61 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.87 11.88 11.37
Interest 0.44 0.73 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.43 11.15 11.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.43 11.15 11.16
Tax 2.44 2.72 2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.99 8.43 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.99 8.43 8.30
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 6.21 6.12
Diluted EPS 5.15 6.21 6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 6.21 6.12
Diluted EPS 5.15 6.21 6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #D P Wires #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:51 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.