D P Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore in March 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 183.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 12.46% from Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2021.

D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 320.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 122.66% over the last 12 months.