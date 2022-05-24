D P Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore in March 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 183.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 12.46% from Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2021.
D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.
D P Wires shares closed at 320.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 122.66% over the last 12 months.
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|178.33
|160.34
|183.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|178.33
|160.34
|183.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.92
|109.94
|126.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.80
|19.80
|24.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|-0.22
|-0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.24
|1.85
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.64
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.85
|17.07
|20.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.60
|11.27
|11.16
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.61
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.87
|11.88
|11.37
|Interest
|0.44
|0.73
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.43
|11.15
|11.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.43
|11.15
|11.16
|Tax
|2.44
|2.72
|2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.99
|8.43
|8.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.99
|8.43
|8.30
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|6.21
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|6.21
|6.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|6.21
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|6.21
|6.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
