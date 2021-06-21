D P Wires Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore, up 129.35% Y-o-Y
June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore in March 2021 up 129.35% from Rs. 80.19 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021 up 66.52% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2021 up 63.78% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2020.
D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2020.
D P Wires shares closed at 171.00 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.89% returns over the last 6 months and 213.47% over the last 12 months.
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|183.93
|143.40
|80.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|183.93
|143.40
|80.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.19
|116.17
|53.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.23
|0.20
|11.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|-0.64
|-3.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|1.21
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.55
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.06
|15.57
|11.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.16
|10.34
|6.09
|Other Income
|0.21
|1.32
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.37
|11.66
|6.72
|Interest
|0.21
|0.55
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.16
|11.11
|6.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.16
|11.11
|6.65
|Tax
|2.86
|3.54
|1.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.30
|7.57
|4.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.30
|7.57
|4.99
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.12
|5.58
|3.68
|Diluted EPS
|6.12
|5.58
|3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.12
|5.58
|3.68
|Diluted EPS
|6.12
|5.58
|3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited