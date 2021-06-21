D P Wires Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore, up 129.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore in March 2021 up 129.35% from Rs. 80.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021 up 66.52% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2021 up 63.78% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2020.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2020.

D P Wires shares closed at 171.00 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.89% returns over the last 6 months and 213.47% over the last 12 months.