English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    D P Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore, up 32.59% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.59% from Rs. 200.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2023 up 45.97% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 49.56% from Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022.

    D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

    D P Wires shares closed at 590.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.03% returns over the last 6 months and 93.59% over the last 12 months.

    D P Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations265.74386.48200.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations265.74386.48200.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.96133.14119.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.13188.8950.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.0621.32-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.822.131.80
    Depreciation0.961.020.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4021.3318.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5318.6410.14
    Other Income1.652.720.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1821.3710.69
    Interest1.330.610.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8520.7610.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8520.7610.13
    Tax3.745.692.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.1115.067.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.1115.067.61
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1911.105.61
    Diluted EPS8.1911.105.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1911.105.61
    Diluted EPS8.1911.105.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #D P Wires #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!