D P Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore, up 32.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.59% from Rs. 200.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2023 up 45.97% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 49.56% from Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

D P Wires shares closed at 590.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.03% returns over the last 6 months and 93.59% over the last 12 months.