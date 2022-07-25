D P Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, up 40.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.8% from Rs. 142.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 301.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)