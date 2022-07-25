D P Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, up 40.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.8% from Rs. 142.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.
D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2021.
D P Wires shares closed at 301.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)
|
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|200.42
|178.33
|142.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|200.42
|178.33
|142.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.27
|126.92
|102.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.82
|21.80
|16.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.82
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|2.24
|1.70
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.74
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.27
|18.85
|11.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.14
|8.60
|10.28
|Other Income
|0.55
|1.26
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.69
|9.87
|10.58
|Interest
|0.56
|0.44
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.13
|9.43
|10.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.13
|9.43
|10.38
|Tax
|2.52
|2.44
|2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.61
|6.99
|7.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.61
|6.99
|7.66
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.61
|5.15
|5.65
|Diluted EPS
|5.61
|5.15
|5.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.61
|5.15
|5.65
|Diluted EPS
|5.61
|5.15
|5.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited