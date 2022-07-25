 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D P Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, up 40.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.8% from Rs. 142.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2021.

D P Wires shares closed at 301.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

D P Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.42 178.33 142.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.42 178.33 142.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.27 126.92 102.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.82 21.80 16.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 -0.82 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.80 2.24 1.70
Depreciation 0.77 0.74 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.27 18.85 11.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.14 8.60 10.28
Other Income 0.55 1.26 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.69 9.87 10.58
Interest 0.56 0.44 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.13 9.43 10.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.13 9.43 10.38
Tax 2.52 2.44 2.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.61 6.99 7.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.61 6.99 7.66
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 5.15 5.65
Diluted EPS 5.61 5.15 5.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 5.15 5.65
Diluted EPS 5.61 5.15 5.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:44 am
