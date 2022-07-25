English
    D P Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, up 40.8% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.8% from Rs. 142.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021.

    D P Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2021.

    D P Wires shares closed at 301.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

    D P Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.42178.33142.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.42178.33142.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.27126.92102.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.8221.8016.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.820.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.802.241.70
    Depreciation0.770.740.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2718.8511.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.148.6010.28
    Other Income0.551.260.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.699.8710.58
    Interest0.560.440.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.139.4310.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.139.4310.38
    Tax2.522.442.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.616.997.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.616.997.66
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.615.155.65
    Diluted EPS5.615.155.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.615.155.65
    Diluted EPS5.615.155.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:44 am
