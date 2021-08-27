MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

D P Wires Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore, up 171.69% Y-o-Y

August 27, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore in June 2021 up 171.69% from Rs. 52.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021 up 174.95% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021 up 158.97% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2020.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2020.

Close

D P Wires shares closed at 215.65 on August 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.59% returns over the last 6 months and 265.51% over the last 12 months.

D P Wires
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations142.35183.9352.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations142.35183.9352.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.36126.1933.62
Purchase of Traded Goods16.0724.235.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.413.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.701.950.95
Depreciation0.530.750.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.2120.065.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2811.163.22
Other Income0.300.210.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5811.373.82
Interest0.200.210.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3811.163.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.3811.163.65
Tax2.722.860.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.668.302.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.668.302.79
Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.656.122.05
Diluted EPS5.656.122.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.656.122.05
Diluted EPS5.656.122.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #D P Wires #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.