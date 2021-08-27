D P Wires Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore, up 171.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore in June 2021 up 171.69% from Rs. 52.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021 up 174.95% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2021 up 158.97% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2020.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2020.

D P Wires shares closed at 215.65 on August 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.59% returns over the last 6 months and 265.51% over the last 12 months.