D P Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore, up 114.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore in December 2022 up 114.64% from Rs. 160.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2021. D P Wires shares closed at 398.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.64% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.
D P Wires
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations344.16283.96160.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations344.16283.96160.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials116.10105.23109.94
Purchase of Traded Goods219.91150.9919.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.800.77-0.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.902.001.85
Depreciation0.890.780.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.1112.9817.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0511.2111.27
Other Income1.901.110.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9512.3211.88
Interest0.560.280.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3912.0511.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.3912.0511.15
Tax3.083.022.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.319.038.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.319.038.43
Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.866.666.21
Diluted EPS6.866.666.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.866.666.21
Diluted EPS6.866.666.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

