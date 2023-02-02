English
    D P Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore, up 114.64% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore in December 2022 up 114.64% from Rs. 160.34 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
    D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2021.D P Wires shares closed at 398.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.64% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.
    D P Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.16283.96160.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.16283.96160.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.10105.23109.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods219.91150.9919.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.800.77-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.902.001.85
    Depreciation0.890.780.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1112.9817.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0511.2111.27
    Other Income1.901.110.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9512.3211.88
    Interest0.560.280.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3912.0511.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3912.0511.15
    Tax3.083.022.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.319.038.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.319.038.43
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.866.666.21
    Diluted EPS6.866.666.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.866.666.21
    Diluted EPS6.866.666.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
