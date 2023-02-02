D P Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore, up 114.64% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D P Wires are:Net Sales at Rs 344.16 crore in December 2022 up 114.64% from Rs. 160.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2021.
|D P Wires shares closed at 398.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.64% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.
|D P Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.16
|283.96
|160.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|344.16
|283.96
|160.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.10
|105.23
|109.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|219.91
|150.99
|19.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.80
|0.77
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|2.00
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.78
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.11
|12.98
|17.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.05
|11.21
|11.27
|Other Income
|1.90
|1.11
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.95
|12.32
|11.88
|Interest
|0.56
|0.28
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.39
|12.05
|11.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.39
|12.05
|11.15
|Tax
|3.08
|3.02
|2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.31
|9.03
|8.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.31
|9.03
|8.43
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.86
|6.66
|6.21
|Diluted EPS
|6.86
|6.66
|6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.86
|6.66
|6.21
|Diluted EPS
|6.86
|6.66
|6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited