D P Wires Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.40 crore, up 112.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.40 crore in December 2020 up 112.24% from Rs. 67.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020 up 27.43% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2020 up 31.57% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2019.

D P Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.38 in December 2019.

D P Wires shares closed at 117.05 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.40% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.