    D. P. Abhushan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 384.65 crore, down 12.51% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 384.65 crore in March 2023 down 12.51% from Rs. 439.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2023 down 52.72% from Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 down 45.87% from Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022.

    D. P. Abhushan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

    D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 310.85 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -27.34% over the last 12 months.

    D. P. Abhushan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations384.65671.82439.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations384.65671.82439.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.20118.35102.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods301.69510.41330.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.85-4.38-25.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.703.944.39
    Depreciation1.361.181.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.8712.148.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9730.1817.05
    Other Income0.020.050.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9930.2317.31
    Interest2.774.184.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2126.0513.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.2126.0513.19
    Tax1.736.493.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4819.569.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4819.569.48
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.028.794.26
    Diluted EPS2.028.794.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.028.794.26
    Diluted EPS2.028.794.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

