D. P. Abhushan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 384.65 crore, down 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.65 crore in March 2023 down 12.51% from Rs. 439.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2023 down 52.72% from Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 down 45.87% from Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 310.85 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -27.34% over the last 12 months.