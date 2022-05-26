D. P. Abhushan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore in March 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 590.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2022 up 13.67% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2021.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 396.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 183.60% over the last 12 months.