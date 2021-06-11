D. P. Abhushan Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore, up 152.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore in March 2021 up 152.72% from Rs. 233.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021 up 47.31% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2021 up 49.13% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2020.