D. P. Abhushan Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore, up 152.72% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:
Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore in March 2021 up 152.72% from Rs. 233.53 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021 up 47.31% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2021 up 49.13% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2020.
D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2020.
|D. P. Abhushan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.18
|414.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.18
|414.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.62
|73.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|458.73
|356.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.21
|-43.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.28
|3.59
|Depreciation
|1.49
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.48
|8.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.80
|14.70
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.87
|14.72
|Interest
|3.80
|2.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.06
|11.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.06
|11.75
|Tax
|2.72
|3.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.34
|8.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.34
|8.72
|Equity Share Capital
|22.25
|22.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|3.92
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|3.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|3.92
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|3.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited