D. P. Abhushan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.47 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.47 crore in June 2023 up 8.8% from Rs. 433.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2022.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in June 2022.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 365.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -5.35% over the last 12 months.