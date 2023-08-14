English
    D. P. Abhushan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.47 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 471.47 crore in June 2023 up 8.8% from Rs. 433.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2022.

    D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in June 2022.

    D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 365.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -5.35% over the last 12 months.

    D. P. Abhushan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.47384.65433.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.47384.65433.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.9749.2075.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods332.85301.69276.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.679.8547.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.994.704.24
    Depreciation1.371.361.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.768.877.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.858.9720.95
    Other Income0.050.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.908.9921.02
    Interest3.072.773.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.836.2117.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.836.2117.27
    Tax5.201.734.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.624.4812.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.624.4812.92
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.022.025.81
    Diluted EPS7.022.025.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.022.025.81
    Diluted EPS7.022.025.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #D P Abhushan #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

