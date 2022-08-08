 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

D. P. Abhushan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.32 crore, up 147.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.32 crore in June 2022 up 147.13% from Rs. 175.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2022 up 202.95% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2022 up 113.56% from Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2021.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2021.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 399.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and 91.93% over the last 12 months.

D. P. Abhushan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 433.32 439.66 175.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 433.32 439.66 175.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.32 102.21 48.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 276.87 330.94 99.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 47.18 -25.58 11.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.24 4.39 3.06
Depreciation 1.19 1.81 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.58 8.85 2.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.95 17.05 9.20
Other Income 0.07 0.26 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.02 17.31 9.21
Interest 3.75 4.12 3.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.27 13.19 5.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.27 13.19 5.72
Tax 4.35 3.71 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.92 9.48 4.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.92 9.48 4.27
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 4.26 1.92
Diluted EPS 5.81 4.26 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 4.26 1.92
Diluted EPS 5.81 4.26 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #D P Abhushan #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.