D. P. Abhushan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.32 crore, up 147.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.32 crore in June 2022 up 147.13% from Rs. 175.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2022 up 202.95% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2022 up 113.56% from Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2021.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2021.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 399.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and 91.93% over the last 12 months.