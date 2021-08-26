D. P. Abhushan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore, up 321.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore in June 2021 up 321.89% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2021 up 31.16% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2021 up 53.17% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2020.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 203.35 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.62% returns over the last 6 months and 135.63% over the last 12 months.