 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

D. P. Abhushan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.82 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:Net Sales at Rs 671.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 668.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 26.34 crore in December 2021.
D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.11 in December 2021. D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 315.05 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.
D. P. Abhushan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations671.82485.33668.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations671.82485.33668.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials118.3597.50158.90
Purchase of Traded Goods510.41401.62473.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.38-42.28-6.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.946.335.10
Depreciation1.181.191.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.147.6310.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1813.3425.12
Other Income0.050.090.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2313.4425.15
Interest4.182.334.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0511.1121.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.0511.1121.12
Tax6.492.765.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.568.3615.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.568.3615.83
Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.793.757.11
Diluted EPS8.793.757.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.793.757.11
Diluted EPS8.793.757.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #D P Abhushan #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 31, 2023 01:00 pm