D. P. Abhushan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.82 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y
January 31, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:Net Sales at Rs 671.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 668.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 26.34 crore in December 2021.
D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.11 in December 2021.
|D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 315.05 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.
|D. P. Abhushan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|671.82
|485.33
|668.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|671.82
|485.33
|668.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|118.35
|97.50
|158.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|510.41
|401.62
|473.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.38
|-42.28
|-6.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|6.33
|5.10
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.19
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.14
|7.63
|10.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.18
|13.34
|25.12
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.23
|13.44
|25.15
|Interest
|4.18
|2.33
|4.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.05
|11.11
|21.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.05
|11.11
|21.12
|Tax
|6.49
|2.76
|5.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.56
|8.36
|15.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.56
|8.36
|15.83
|Equity Share Capital
|22.25
|22.25
|22.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.79
|3.75
|7.11
|Diluted EPS
|8.79
|3.75
|7.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.79
|3.75
|7.11
|Diluted EPS
|8.79
|3.75
|7.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
