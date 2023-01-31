D. P. Abhushan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.82 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 671.82 485.33 668.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 671.82 485.33 668.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 118.35 97.50 158.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 510.41 401.62 473.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.38 -42.28 -6.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.94 6.33 5.10 Depreciation 1.18 1.19 1.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.14 7.63 10.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.18 13.34 25.12 Other Income 0.05 0.09 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.23 13.44 25.15 Interest 4.18 2.33 4.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.05 11.11 21.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.05 11.11 21.12 Tax 6.49 2.76 5.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.56 8.36 15.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.56 8.36 15.83 Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.79 3.75 7.11 Diluted EPS 8.79 3.75 7.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.79 3.75 7.11 Diluted EPS 8.79 3.75 7.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited