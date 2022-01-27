D. P. Abhushan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 668.11 crore, up 61.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.11 crore in December 2021 up 61.27% from Rs. 414.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2021 up 81.51% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.34 crore in December 2021 up 69.06% from Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.92 in December 2020.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 367.25 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 102.84% returns over the last 6 months and 282.35% over the last 12 months.