D. P. Abhushan Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 448.27 crore, up 160.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.27 crore in September 2021 up 160.39% from Rs. 172.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021 up 51.59% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021 up 51.65% from Rs. 12.72 crore in September 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2020.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 223.90 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 99.91% returns over the last 6 months and 119.94% over the last 12 months.