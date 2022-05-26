 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D. P. Abhushan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D. P. Abhushan are:

Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore in March 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 590.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2021.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2021.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 396.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 183.60% over the last 12 months.

D. P. Abhushan
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 439.66 668.11 590.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 439.66 668.11 590.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.21 158.90 116.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 330.94 473.86 458.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.58 -6.34 -13.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 5.12 4.28
Depreciation 1.90 1.19 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.59 10.31 7.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.21 25.07 14.74
Other Income 0.26 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.48 25.10 14.81
Interest 4.12 4.03 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.35 21.07 11.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.35 21.07 11.00
Tax 3.70 5.28 2.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.65 15.79 8.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.65 15.79 8.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.65 15.79 8.28
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.34 7.09 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.34 7.09 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.34 7.09 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.34 7.09 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
