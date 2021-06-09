D. P. Abhushan Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore, up 152.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.18 crore in March 2021 up 152.72% from Rs. 233.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021 up 46.25% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2021 up 48.59% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2020.

D. P. Abhushan shares closed at 166.60 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.70% returns over the last 6 months and 208.52% over the last 12 months.