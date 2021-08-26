D. P. Abhushan Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore, up 321.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore in June 2021 up 321.89% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021 up 31.14% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2021 up 53.17% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2020.

D. P. Abhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2020.